Insider Selling: Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) CEO Sells $739,520.00 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $739,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HURN opened at $43.66 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $59.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.67.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,554,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,011 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,712,000 after purchasing an additional 640,341 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 70,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,639,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

