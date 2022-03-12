Insider Selling: OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) EVP Sells 3,234 Shares of Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) EVP Karthik Sridharan sold 3,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $71,697.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $21.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 27.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.10.

About OceanFirst Financial (Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.