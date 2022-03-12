Insider Selling: SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) COO Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating) COO Nicholas Warner sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Nicholas Warner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $2,827,931.34.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Nicholas Warner sold 24,058 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,203,140.58.
- On Monday, January 10th, Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $2,690,544.48.
NYSE:S opened at $32.91 on Friday. SentinelOne Inc has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.61.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,225 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,713 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,295,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,950,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,323,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
S has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.46.
About SentinelOne (Get Rating)
SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SentinelOne (S)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.