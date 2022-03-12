Insider Selling: SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) COO Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating) COO Nicholas Warner sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicholas Warner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $2,827,931.34.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Nicholas Warner sold 24,058 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,203,140.58.

On Monday, January 10th, Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $2,690,544.48.

NYSE:S opened at $32.91 on Friday. SentinelOne Inc has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.61.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,225 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,713 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,295,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,950,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,323,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.46.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

