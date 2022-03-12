Insider Selling: SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Director Sells 100,285 Shares of Stock

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $200,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $2.06 on Friday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $12.17. The stock has a market cap of $800.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 234.88% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. SmileDirectClub’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SDC shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,049,000 after purchasing an additional 355,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after buying an additional 1,454,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,784,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 122,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 968,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 168,363 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares during the period. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

