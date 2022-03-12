Insider Selling: The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Sells 71,600 Shares of Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 71,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $3,983,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

St. Joe stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average of $48.21.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

St. Joe Company Profile (Get Rating)

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

