Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $106.95

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106.95 ($1.40) and traded as low as GBX 100.80 ($1.32). Inspiration Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 101 ($1.32), with a volume of 6,800 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £68.80 million and a PE ratio of 16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 106.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 117.60.

About Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC)

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices for use in critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company offers neonatal intensive care products, such as inspiration air/oxygen blenders; Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming to monitor the infant's temperature for every 2 seconds and making minute changes to the cooling fluid to ensure that the infant's temperature remains stable; LifeStart, a neonatal bedside resuscitation unit; and Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the initial stabilization and resuscitation of infants.

