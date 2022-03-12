Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is a games technology company. It engaged in supplying Virtual Sports, Mobile Gaming and Server-Based Gaming systems to regulated lottery, betting and gaming operators. Inspired Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp, is based in New York. “
Separately, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1,348.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.
About Inspired Entertainment
Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.
