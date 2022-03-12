Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is a games technology company. It engaged in supplying Virtual Sports, Mobile Gaming and Server-Based Gaming systems to regulated lottery, betting and gaming operators. Inspired Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp, is based in New York. “

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. Inspired Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $309.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1,348.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

About Inspired Entertainment (Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.