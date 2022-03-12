Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 192.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ IDN opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.85.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intellicheck will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 70,430 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

