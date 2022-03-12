Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IPAR. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.75.

Shares of IPAR opened at $81.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $108.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $1,726,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $69,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,043 shares of company stock worth $2,621,409 over the last three months. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth approximately $18,785,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,373,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 159.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 173,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 106,861 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 27.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,023,000 after acquiring an additional 91,717 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 89,404 shares during the period. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

