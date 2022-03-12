InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) PT Lowered to C$20.00

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.84.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IIPZF opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.