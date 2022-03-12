Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Intersect ENT in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intersect ENT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.95.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $921.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Intersect ENT has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter worth about $6,636,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,638,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,052,000 after buying an additional 44,498 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,979,000 after buying an additional 184,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter worth about $12,066,000.

About Intersect ENT (Get Rating)

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.