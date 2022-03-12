Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.216 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Shares of ITP stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$39.38. 540,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,391. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of C$22.25 and a 12-month high of C$39.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 24.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intertape Polymer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.33.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

