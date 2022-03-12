InTrack Investment Management Inc Raises Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $988,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 380.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $47.85.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.18.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

