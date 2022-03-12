Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

IPI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Shares of IPI stock opened at $84.19 on Friday. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $87.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.02.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 92.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $35.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 114,917 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,933 over the last 90 days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 389,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after buying an additional 115,812 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 25.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intrepid Potash (Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.