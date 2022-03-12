Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Stock Holdings Increased by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 175,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 16,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after buying an additional 139,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,103,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSJO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.64. The stock had a trading volume of 348,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,710. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average is $24.76. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.