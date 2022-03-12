Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the February 13th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMN. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 538.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 84,683 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $819,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 318.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 25,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 18,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,418 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSMN stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.