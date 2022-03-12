Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 64.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:BSMS opened at $24.82 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.