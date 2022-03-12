Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 7,500.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 408.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $335,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 26,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IPKW opened at $37.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $47.14.

