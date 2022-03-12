Invesco Ltd. Acquires 4,066 Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 225,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 64.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 33,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter worth approximately $598,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,308,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,888,000 after buying an additional 134,347 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 104.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after buying an additional 429,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $102,934,000 after buying an additional 402,233 shares in the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

GOGL opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 43.82% and a return on equity of 28.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.36%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.