Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,563 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,003,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,144,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Momentive Global by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,216,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Momentive Global by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 10,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $160,776.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $67,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,453 shares of company stock worth $491,296 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Momentive Global from $25.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Momentive Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

MNTV opened at $14.71 on Friday. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Momentive Global’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

