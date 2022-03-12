Invesco Ltd. Has $2.30 Million Holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 124.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,676 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at about $842,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at about $1,888,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in MAG Silver by 2.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in MAG Silver by 9.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in MAG Silver by 3.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAG. Scotiabank lowered MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities began coverage on MAG Silver in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

MAG opened at $17.66 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.78 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

