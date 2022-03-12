Invesco Ltd. Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,486 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,193,000 after acquiring an additional 100,726 shares in the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,701,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,009,000 after acquiring an additional 713,414 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 848,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,541,000 after acquiring an additional 84,594 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,951,000 after acquiring an additional 156,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,804,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $16.76 on Friday. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.93.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IMAB shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.66.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

