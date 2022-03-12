Invesco Ltd. Purchases 33,695 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 466.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,695 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 3.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,201,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Impinj by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 367,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,585,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $54,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $1,374,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,512 shares of company stock worth $4,236,677. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PI opened at $58.66 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.94 and its 200 day moving average is $70.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 2.41.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. The company had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

PI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

