Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,252,299 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252,299 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,458,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,819 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,654,000 after acquiring an additional 487,776 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 426,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 85,576 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,720,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 396,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 76,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

SPCE opened at $7.28 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $57.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.50.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.07.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.