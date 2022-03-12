Invesco Ltd. Trims Stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 269,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 33,723 shares during the last quarter.

IGI opened at $18.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $23.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0665 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust (Get Rating)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

