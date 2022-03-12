Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 1.2% over the last three years.
VMO opened at $11.35 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26.
About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (Get Rating)
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
