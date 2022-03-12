Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 1.2% over the last three years.

VMO opened at $11.35 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $877,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

