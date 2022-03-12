Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 511,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,049,000 after purchasing an additional 47,133 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 311.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,905 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 40.9% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock opened at $173.92 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.36 and a fifty-two week high of $184.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.64 and a 200 day moving average of $172.09.

