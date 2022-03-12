Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.37. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.95 and a 1-year high of $68.86.

