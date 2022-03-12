Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 119.6% from the February 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTN stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $14.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0478 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

