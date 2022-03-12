Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Short Interest Down 99.6% in February

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the February 13th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,268,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IONKF opened at $0.01 on Friday. Ionic Brands has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.
