Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.16

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.16 and traded as high as $28.26. Ipsen shares last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 2,240 shares.

IPSEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ipsen from €78.00 ($84.78) to €88.00 ($95.65) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ipsen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ipsen in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

