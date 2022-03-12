IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CLRG stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.63. IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $36.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG – Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.77% of IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

