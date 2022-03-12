IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CLRG stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.63. IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $36.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.77% of IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

