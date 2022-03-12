iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 470.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,797 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Boston Partners bought a new stake in iQIYI during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 282.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in iQIYI by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in iQIYI by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

IQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.87.

iQIYI stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

