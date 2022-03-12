Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Edward Baker-Greene Sells 6,000 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $307,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.83. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.76.
Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.
About Iron Mountain (Get Rating)
Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.
