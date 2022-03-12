Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Edward Baker-Greene Sells 6,000 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $307,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.83. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.76.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.