Iron Mountain Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.6185 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Iron Mountain has increased its dividend payment by 1.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Iron Mountain has a payout ratio of 135.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Iron Mountain to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of IRM stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $53.14.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $114,904.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $31,142.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,466 shares of company stock worth $8,669,349 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,095,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,350,000 after buying an additional 52,759 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,063,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,671,000 after purchasing an additional 199,337 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 736,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,542,000 after purchasing an additional 261,705 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 518,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,122,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.