iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Acquired by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Main Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $51.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.01 and its 200-day moving average is $53.86. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.94 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

