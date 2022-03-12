iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by WC Walker & Associates Inc.

WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 4.2% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $8,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of HDV traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.15. 845,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,402. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $92.49 and a 52 week high of $106.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.49.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.