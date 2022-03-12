iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 735,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,192 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 2.2% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $56,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,254,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,527,000 after buying an additional 29,810 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 817,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 44.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 781,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,855,000 after purchasing an additional 242,040 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 761,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 523,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,417,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.45. 644,334 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.47.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.