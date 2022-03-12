iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,892 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,979,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.23. 2,424,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.52 and its 200-day moving average is $76.61.

