iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the February 13th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ:SUSB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.73. 137,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,852. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average is $25.63.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.
