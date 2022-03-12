iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the February 13th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:SUSB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.73. 137,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,852. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average is $25.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSB. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 662.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period.

