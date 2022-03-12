iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Down 50.9% in February

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the February 13th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SUSC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.05. 158,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,877. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.08. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $28.17.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.