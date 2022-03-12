iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Down 50.9% in February

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the February 13th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SUSC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.05. 158,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,877. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.08. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $28.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 233,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after buying an additional 19,085 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $263,000.

