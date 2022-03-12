iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Holdings Lowered by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,141 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 0.1% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.36. 1,578,831 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.73.

