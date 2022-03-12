iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the February 13th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $982,000.

WOOD stock opened at $87.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.27. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1-year low of $81.73 and a 1-year high of $98.98.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

