iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a decrease of 91.0% from the February 13th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ:GNMA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.20. 37,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,244. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average is $49.52. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $50.55.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMA. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 135.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 387,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,377,000 after purchasing an additional 222,973 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $301,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $2,333,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 99,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.