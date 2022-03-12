iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a decrease of 91.0% from the February 13th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
NASDAQ:GNMA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.20. 37,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,244. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average is $49.52. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $50.55.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
