iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,005,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 281.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 325,910 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $10,463,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,824,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,364,000 after buying an additional 47,910 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $27.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.01.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

