iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Raised by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.2% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,702,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 279.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 60,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.73. 24,948,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,718,246. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $187.92 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

