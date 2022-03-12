iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,436,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 276.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,222,000 after buying an additional 260,641 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 961,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,743,000 after buying an additional 238,488 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,226,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 86,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after buying an additional 58,422 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock opened at $138.51 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.52 and a fifty-two week high of $144.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.19.

