Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20. The company has a market cap of $503.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.35. Ituran Location and Control has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $29.85.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 12.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in Ituran Location and Control by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,138,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,619 shares during the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 2,259,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,366,000 after buying an additional 1,123,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after buying an additional 242,725 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,138,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,356,000 after purchasing an additional 168,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 169,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 104,832 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ituran Location and Control (Get Rating)

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ituran Location and Control (ITRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.