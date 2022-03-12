J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Short Interest Update

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 124.6% from the February 13th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.37.
JSAIY stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54.
J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.
