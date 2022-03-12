James Patrick Murphy Sells 1,238 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) SVP James Patrick Murphy sold 1,238 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $41,856.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Patrick Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

On Thursday, March 10th, James Patrick Murphy sold 1,021 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $35,316.39.

Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $498.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Barclays PLC raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,378,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,703,000 after acquiring an additional 66,026 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 120,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Computer Programs and Systems (Get Rating)

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.